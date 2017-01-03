Michelle Williams & Casey Affleck Win Big at Critics Circle Awards 2016!

Michelle Williams looks pretty as she arrives at the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday night (January 3) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actress was joined at the event by her Manchester by the Sea co-star Casey Affleck along with Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, and La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Inside the awards show, Michelle and Casey took home Best Supporting Actress and Best Actor awards for their roles in Manchester by the Sea as Mahershala won Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and shoes while carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

