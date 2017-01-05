Melissa Benoist Gets Back to 'Supergirl' Filming After Filing for Divorce From Blake Jenner

Melissa Benoist was in great spirits on the set of Supergirl today!

The 28-year-old actress was all smiles as she joked around with the cast and crew members of her hit CW series on Thursday (January 5) in Vancouver, Canada.

Just last week, Melissa filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Blake Jenner, whom she met when they both starred on the final seasons of Glee together.

Season two of Supergirl returns on January 23.