A Monster Calls' Lewis MacDougall Reveals the Actors He Looks Up To (Exclusive Interview)

Lewis MacDougall is the young star of the new movie A Monster Calls and he’s opening up to JustJared.com in an exclusive interview about the breakout role!

The 14-year-old actor plays a book who seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mom’s terminal illness. Feicity Jones plays the role of his mother in the film, in theaters now.

Lewis was previously seen as Nibs in the Peter Pan film Pan in 2015. He opened up to us about how he got into acting, the actors he admires, fun stories from set, and more. Check it out!

JJ: How did you get into acting? If you weren’t an actor, what would you be?

LM: I got into acting when I was around 8 or 9 years old at a local drama group that some of my friends had invited me to. It was just a bit of fun though I had no intention of nor had I ever considered going into films. One day when I went along to the group they were holding an open casting for a movie, Pan. At first I wasn’t going to do the audition but the lady who ran the group persuaded me to. It was through getting the part in Pan that I got my agent and realized that acting was something I enjoyed and wanted to continue with. If I wasn’t an actor I would just be at school full time and I would probably become something to do with films like a cameraman or something like that.

JJ: What drew you to do A Monster Calls? Did you have a favorite prop from set?

LM: What first drew me to A Monster Calls was probably reading the wonderful book by Patrick Ness, who also wrote the screenplay. It just made me see what a beautiful story it was and how it could help people struggling with what my character Conor is struggling with. My favorite prop from set was Conor’s watch and at the end of shooting they actually let me take it home with me.

JJ: Any funny stories on- or off-set with Felicity Jones? Signourney Weaver?

LM: I don’t suppose this is a funny story, but before we started shooting Felicity and I had a day out at the zoo together. It was because the two characters are so close to one another on-screen that we tried to replicate that bond off -screen.

JJ: Your filmed part of AMC in Barcelona. How did you specifically spend your free weekends there?

LM: I had an awesome time in Barcelona, it was literally like being on holiday every single weekend. I am a big football fan so one weekend we got to go and see FC Barcelona play at the Camp Nou and they won so that was a great experience.

JJ: Which actors would you love to work with in the future and why?

LM: That’s a tough question but I’m a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio so if I ever got to work with him that would be amazing. Also Tom Holland is someone I have a lot of admiration for. I was fortunate enough to meet him when he visited the set of A Monster Calls, I would love to work with him.

JJ: Do you have any hidden talents?

LM: I wouldn’t say I’m talented at it, but I quite enjoy performing magic like card tricks and stuff like that.

JJ: Who of your actor peers do you look up to the most? What were some of your favorite performances of theirs?

LM: I don’t really know who I look up to the most because I admire them all. But when I think of their performances what comes to mind is Sigourney’s in the Alien films and also Felicity in The Theory of Everything.

JJ: What are some of your pet peeves?

LM: My main pet peeve is probably dad jokes, my dad’s constantly telling them and it really gets on my nerves.

JJ: Have you binge watched any shows lately? Any music you’ve been listening to non-stop?

LM: I actually really like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby’s music, unlike most people my age.

Well I think the most recent show I binge-watched was Stranger Things. I absolutely love that show and can’t wait for season 2.

Make sure to go see A Monster Calls, in theaters now!