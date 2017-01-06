Natalie Portman Will Get Back to Work 'As Soon As Possible' After Giving Birth

Natalie Portman hasn’t given birth to her second child yet but she’s ready to get back to work!

The 35-year-old pregnant actress was spotted showing off her baby bump in a tight dress while shopping on Friday (January 6) in Los Feliz, Calif.

During a recent interview with Marie Claire UK, Natalie said she wants to get back to work “as soon as possible” after giving birth.

Natalie will be getting ready to play Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a upcoming flick, which she insisted be directed by a woman.

“I don’t think women and men are more or less capable, we just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem,” she added.