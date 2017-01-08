Golden Globes 2017 - Watch Red Carpet Live Stream Video!

The red carpet will kick off soon for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards and we have the live stream video available for you right here!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the event will honor the best in television and film this year.

In case you missed them, check out the full list of nominees, as well as the list of presenters!

Be sure to keep checking back to JustJared.com for all the best coverage of the carpet, show, and of course, after-parties!

The 2017 Golden Globes will air live tonight, January 8 @ 7PM on NBC.

Watch the red carpet live stream on Twitter below!