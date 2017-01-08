Ryan Gosling Arrives to the Golden Globes in Typical Ryan Gosling Fashion

Stop everything – Ryan Gosling has arrived to the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 36-year-old actor wore a custom black-and-white tux complete with a bow tie and flower detail (aka he looked perfect) at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ryan is up for Best Performance in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy for La La Land tonight.

His co-star Emma Stone is also up for the award in the actress category, and La La Land has a ton of other nominations as well.

Ryan was spotted sharing a laugh with pal Jonah Hill on the red carpet. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

FYI: Ryan is wearing a Gucci custom tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.