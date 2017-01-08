Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:57 pm

Ryan Gosling Arrives to the Golden Globes in Typical Ryan Gosling Fashion

Ryan Gosling Arrives to the Golden Globes in Typical Ryan Gosling Fashion

Stop everything – Ryan Gosling has arrived to the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 36-year-old actor wore a custom black-and-white tux complete with a bow tie and flower detail (aka he looked perfect) at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Ryan is up for Best Performance in a Motion Picture â€“ Musical or Comedy for La La Land tonight.

His co-star Emma Stone is also up for the award in the actress category, and La La Land has a ton of other nominations as well.

Ryan was spotted sharing a laugh with pal Jonah Hill on the red carpet. Head to our gallery to see all the pics!

FYI: Ryan is wearing a Gucci custom tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 01
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 02
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 03
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 04
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 05
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 06
ryan gosling arrives to the golden globes in typica ryan gosling fashion2 07

Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here