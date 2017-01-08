Top Stories
2017 Golden Globes Weekend - Full Coverage of All Parties!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 12:05 pm

The CW Renews 'Jane The Virgin,' 'Supergirl,' 'Supernatural' & Four More Series!

The CW Network just picked seven of its shows for another season.

Jane the Virgin, Arrow, The Flash, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Supernatural are all renewed.

“Over the past several seasons, The CW has built a schedule of proven performers, from our lineup of DC superheroes, to critically acclaimed comedies, to sci-fi dramas,” Mark Pedowitz, President of The CW, said in a statement. “Early pickups of these seven series now allow our producers to plan ahead for next season, and gives us a solid base to build on for next season, with original scripted series to roll out all year long.”

There’s not word on The 100, iZombie, Frequency, No Tomorrow, The Originals, or Riverdale yet.

As previously announced, The Vampire Diaries and Reign will both come to and end this year.
Photos: The CW
