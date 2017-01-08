Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Zayn Shoots 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video in London

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

Miss Golden Globe - 10 Notable Celebs from Previous Years!

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

50 Cent Shows Support For Pal Chris Brown (Video)

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 8:22 pm

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Anna Chlumsky Are All Glam for Golden Globes 2017

Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Anna Chlumsky Are All Glam for Golden Globes 2017

The cast of Veep has arrived for the 2017 Golden Globes!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (with her husband Brad Hall), Anna Chlumsky, and Tony Hale all walked the red carpet at the show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Julia is nominated this evening for her work on the show – best of luck to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Georges Chakra dress, Chopard jewels, Ferragamo shoes, and Roger Vivier bag. Anna is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Loeffler Randall shoes, H Stern earrings, Hearts on Fire rings, and Tyler Ellis bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
veep cast golden globes 2017 01
veep cast golden globes 2017 02
veep cast golden globes 2017 03
veep cast golden globes 2017 04
veep cast golden globes 2017 05
veep cast golden globes 2017 06
veep cast golden globes 2017 07
veep cast golden globes 2017 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Golden Globes, Anna Chlumsky, Golden Globes, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Tony Hale

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Tons of celebs stepped out for President Obama's farewell party - TMZ
  • Pink and husband Carey Hart celebrate 11th wedding anniversary - Gossip Cop
  • Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for Instagram story! - Just Jared Jr
  • Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen go on a double-date with their men - Radar
  • Does Ben Affleck have a new girlfriend? - Lainey Gossip
  • Tallulah Willis' art gallery opening draws A-list crowd - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here