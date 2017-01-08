Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Anna Chlumsky Are All Glam for Golden Globes 2017

The cast of Veep has arrived for the 2017 Golden Globes!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (with her husband Brad Hall), Anna Chlumsky, and Tony Hale all walked the red carpet at the show held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Julia is nominated this evening for her work on the show – best of luck to all of the nominees!

Make sure to tune in for the Golden Globes, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, TONIGHT at 8/7c on NBC!

FYI: Julia is wearing a Georges Chakra dress, Chopard jewels, Ferragamo shoes, and Roger Vivier bag. Anna is wearing a Roland Mouret dress, Loeffler Randall shoes, H Stern earrings, Hearts on Fire rings, and Tyler Ellis bag.