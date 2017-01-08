Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2017 - Who Will Win Movie Awards?

Carrie Fisher's Urn Is Shaped Like A Prozac Pill

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Paris Robbery, Tears Up in 'Keeping Up' Promo

Britney Spears' New Boyfriend Spotted Flaunting Hot Body at the Beach!

Sun, 08 January 2017 at 2:00 am

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite, Imagine Where 'Wizards' Characters Are Today!

Selena Gomez and David Henrie were feeling nostalgic tonight.

Possibly in honor of the five-year anniversary of the Wizards of Waverly Place finale yesterday, the former Disney co-stars reunited at what appears to be someone’s home for some hilarious catch-up time.

Selena revealed that David was the one who created her Twitter account back in 2009, and now he’s helped her post her first Instagram story!

In the clips, the duo discuss what they think their Wizards characters would be doing today.

Some highlights: David‘s Justin Russo has 15 kids, Jake T. Austin‘s Max Russo either owns the substation, has lost the substation and is selling sandwiches on the street, OR is overweight and has kids as well.

And Selena‘s Alex Russo? “You know what, she’s killing the game, that’s what she’s doing,” Selena decides.

Watch the full Instagram story below!


Selena Gomez – Instagram Story

Click inside to see the David’s Instagram story featuring Selena…


David Henrie – Instagram Story
