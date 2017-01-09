Beard Parade 2017: Who Has the Sexiest Golden Globes Scruff?

All hail Jon Hamm, who addressed the hairy elephant in the room when he took the stage at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“I’m really looking forward to the documentary of this year’s Golden Globes called Beard Parade 2017,” he quipped to actress Laura Dern before they presented the award for Best Actress in a TV Series/Drama.

Had we known our favorite fellas — Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds — were going to rule out their razors before they stepped on the red carpet, we surely would have designed a drinking game for you.

Alas, we have the next best thing: a facial feast of hairy styles. And, yes, we name their beards.



Click inside to see the hottest bearded guys of the night…