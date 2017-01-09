Top Stories
Golden Globes 2017 - Full Coverage of the Awards Night!

Golden Globes Moments Not Seen on TV - Go Inside the Event!

Celebs React to Trump Calling Meryl Streep 'Over-Rated'

Golden Globes After Parties 2017 - Full Celeb Coverage!

Mon, 09 January 2017 at 6:25 pm

Eva Mendes Seemingly References Ryan Gosling's Sweet Golden Globes Speech in New Instagram Post

Eva Mendes Seemingly References Ryan Gosling's Sweet Golden Globes Speech in New Instagram Post

Eva Mendes just seemingly referenced Ryan Gosling‘s very sweet speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.

During his Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy acceptance speech, Ryan thanked Eva, their two daughters, and dedicated his win to her late brother.

Eva took to her Instagram today and shared a pic of Janelle Monae‘s red carpet look and captioned the photo, “Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes.”

Ryan‘s speech was definitely one of our favorite moments, too!
