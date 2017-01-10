Celebs Praise Obama During His Farewell Address - Read Tweets!
Celebs have taken to social media to send praise to President Barack Obama after he delivered his Farewell Address on Tuesday night (January 10) in Chicago, Ill.
The President of the United States highlighted his many accomplishments while in office for the past years and gave some of his hopes for the country as Donald Trump gets ready to take over.
Even before Obama walked on stage, several celebs opened up about how they were already crying and it seems that many tears were shed throughout the speech.
Read what celebs are saying in the tweets below!
This is what a REAL victory lap looks like and that only works if you have actually done something to to take a lap for.
— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017
Already crying. Love my president #FarewellAddress @BarackObama
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 11, 2017
I love u @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017
What a LEADER we've had! Notice how he talks about what "WE'VE" done… not what "HE'S" done. That's how you LEAD. #ObamaFarewell.
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 11, 2017
President Obama is pure class.
— Ashley Madekwe (@smashleybell) January 11, 2017
Please don't go. #ObamaFarewell
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 11, 2017
He's magic #FarewellObama
— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 11, 2017
You will be missed.
I've started crying already! 😩 #FarewellObama
— Michelle Williams (@RealMichelleW) January 11, 2017
Appreciation to the entire Obama family and the Bidens for their service. All great role models.
— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 11, 2017
Obama hasn't even spoken yet and I'm already crying. 💔 #farewellAddress
— Eden (@edenxo) January 11, 2017
#POTUS Hasn't even started and already I'm crying
— Kelly Hu (@KellyHu) January 11, 2017
I'm already tearing up. @POTUS sheesh. I'm not gonna make it.
— Sasha Allen (@SashaAllenMusic) January 11, 2017
thank you, thank you, thank you Mr. President
— Emily Robinson (@Emily_Robinson) January 11, 2017
Our nation is strengthened by immigrants– thanks Barry
— Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) January 11, 2017
Future missing Obama so much right now.
— John Cho (@JohnTheCho) January 11, 2017
Simply one of the BEST PRESIDENTS our great country has EVER had @POTUS #HumbleAndBrilliant pic.twitter.com/oXjBXfXfeF
— Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) January 11, 2017
Speak, @BarackObama! You will be sorely missed.
— Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) January 11, 2017
Obama is an inspiration, man…simple as that.
— Trevis Jackson (@trevytrevv11) January 11, 2017
So wonderful to hear such a unifying speech after so much divisive, partisan rhetoric. 💗#ObamaFarewell
— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) January 11, 2017
SOUND ON BLAST!! Say it Mr. President!!!!!!! Discontent from minorities is not reverse racism. We all want to be EQUAL!
You=Me (the same)💡
— Logan Browning (@LoganLaurice) January 11, 2017
So sad to say goodbye. @BarackObama #obamafarewelladdress 💔🇺🇸
— Anna Wood (@annawoodyall) January 11, 2017
Honored to have had you, @POTUS. Miss you already.
— Nick Wechsler (@Nick_Wechsler) January 11, 2017