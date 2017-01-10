Top Stories
Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Camila Cabello Was Uncomfortable Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Tue, 10 January 2017 at 9:48 pm

Celebs Praise Obama During His Farewell Address - Read Tweets!

Celebs have taken to social media to send praise to President Barack Obama after he delivered his Farewell Address on Tuesday night (January 10) in Chicago, Ill.

The President of the United States highlighted his many accomplishments while in office for the past years and gave some of his hopes for the country as Donald Trump gets ready to take over.

Even before Obama walked on stage, several celebs opened up about how they were already crying and it seems that many tears were shed throughout the speech.

Read what celebs are saying in the tweets below!

Click inside to read lots more tweets from celebs…

