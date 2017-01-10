Celebs Praise Obama During His Farewell Address - Read Tweets!

Celebs have taken to social media to send praise to President Barack Obama after he delivered his Farewell Address on Tuesday night (January 10) in Chicago, Ill.

The President of the United States highlighted his many accomplishments while in office for the past years and gave some of his hopes for the country as Donald Trump gets ready to take over.

Even before Obama walked on stage, several celebs opened up about how they were already crying and it seems that many tears were shed throughout the speech.

Read what celebs are saying in the tweets below!

This is what a REAL victory lap looks like and that only works if you have actually done something to to take a lap for. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 11, 2017 Already crying. Love my president #FarewellAddress @BarackObama — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 11, 2017 I love u @POTUS In good times & bad the buck stopped w you. Thank u for being a true leader & for 8 yrs of astounding, immeasurable progress — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 11, 2017

