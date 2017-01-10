Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts
New reports have surfaced claiming that Russia has compromising intel on Donald Trump and some unverified allegations have been made about the President-elect.
The dossier with the explosive allegations has reportedly been floating around for weeks and BuzzFeed just published the full document.
The one part of the document that is buzzing on social media is a claim that Trump ordered sex workers to perform a “golden showers” show while in Russia.
“Trump‘s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (who he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him,” the report read. “The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”
Read what celebs like Kathy Griffin, Patton Oswalt, and Tyler Oakley, along with other Twitter users, are saying about the claims.
And that's why I have rubber sheets. #goldenshowers https://t.co/cg0jzBnCJ7
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2017
#GoldenShowers only has #DownwardDog, #GeorgeLucas and #DylanRoof between it and the Trending Crown! It's gonna be close!
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2017
trump being into golden showers is a bit on the nose for me 💛🚿💛🚿
— Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) January 10, 2017
Count down to @realDonaldTrump cancelling tomorrow's press conference. Or tweeting something stupid to distract us. Or both. https://t.co/b0sGLlvgCV
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 10, 2017
I'm sure Trump is pissed.
BYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
— Grace Helbig (@gracehelbig) January 10, 2017
the golden showers would explain why trump's hair is so yellow
— Ziwe (@ziwe) January 10, 2017
Here we go, folks. Russia will leverage whatever they have against Trump when they want something from the White House. #MAGA my ass. https://t.co/KlmwVIHCjH
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 10, 2017
Golden Showers now?! What the WHAT?! I can't keep up! Lemme go read this report! 👀
— Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) January 10, 2017
I support sex workers but this is slave labor. #Lockhimup pic.twitter.com/xCkBmuK1wi
— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 10, 2017
Today just got so good. https://t.co/roxtgGTHAt
— kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) January 10, 2017
Holy. My. Goodness. What. https://t.co/kV3QckrEDV
— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) January 10, 2017
I can't wait for Trump and the Right to get kicked out of office so I can get back to being annoyed by the Left and identity politics.
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) January 10, 2017
— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) January 10, 2017
— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) January 10, 2017
This seems like an issue… https://t.co/4SqUI29n3e
— Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) January 10, 2017
How many times did Hillary Clinton mention "golden showers" in her emails?
— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 10, 2017
As the Brits would say; the Russians are taking the piss out of the donald. #GoldenShower
— Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) January 11, 2017
Elderly woman next to me on the train just googled "golden showers" b/c of Trump report and almost dropped her phone when the page loaded 💀
— Calvin (@calvinstowell) January 10, 2017
Guessing Trump's followers are so loyal that golden showers won't faze them. Also, pretty sure sexual assault is worse than golden showering
— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) January 10, 2017
Wait "drain the swamp" was just another term for golden showers? This too much.
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 10, 2017