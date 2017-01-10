Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

New reports have surfaced claiming that Russia has compromising intel on Donald Trump and some unverified allegations have been made about the President-elect.

The dossier with the explosive allegations has reportedly been floating around for weeks and BuzzFeed just published the full document.

The one part of the document that is buzzing on social media is a claim that Trump ordered sex workers to perform a “golden showers” show while in Russia.

“Trump‘s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. Obama (who he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him,” the report read. “The hotel was known to be under FSB control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.”

