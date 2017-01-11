Top Stories
Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Here's Why Sasha Obama Skipped the Farewell Address

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Donald Trump Allegedly Ordered 'Golden Showers' in Russia, Twitter Reacts

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson - Watch the Trailer!

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Was Kim Kardashian's Robbery an Inside Job?

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 3:00 am

Amy Schumer is Heading to Netflix with New Comedy Special!

Amy Schumer is Heading to Netflix with New Comedy Special!

Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix!

The 35-year-old comedian will premiere her new stand-up comedy special on Netflix in March.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Amy said in a statement, according to Eonline. “Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two.”

Amy‘s special was filmed back in November at Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theater and will air on Netflix Tuesday, March 7.

Also pictured inside: Amy and boyfriend Ben Hanisch arriving for a flight out of LAX airport on Monday (January 9) in Los Angeles.
Just Jared on Facebook
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 01
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 02
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 03
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 04
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 05
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 06
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 07
amy schumer heading to netflix with comedy special 08

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Ben Hanisch, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mariah Carey's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized - TMZ
  • Milla Jovovich has a "girl crush" on Elizabeth Banks - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran is heading to Carpool Karaoke - Just Jared Jr
  • Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay opens up about her divorce - Radar
  • Ryan Reynolds is one step closer to getting an Oscar! - Lainey Gossip
  • This Is Us creator discusses Toby's fate - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure93.com Liam Vaughn

    Go through following information to figure out how an individual parent was able to acquire $89,844/year in her free time on her PC without selling anything>>>
    -> START WORKING IMMEDIATELY!!!! <-

  • Darija

    She’s so overrated.

  • ~~~♥♥Baby Doll♥♥~~~

    it will be a FLOP.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here