Amy Schumer is Heading to Netflix with New Comedy Special!

Amy Schumer is heading to Netflix!

The 35-year-old comedian will premiere her new stand-up comedy special on Netflix in March.

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Amy said in a statement, according to Eonline. “Maybe now they will look at my Stranger Things audition tape to play the demogorgon for season two.”

Amy‘s special was filmed back in November at Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theater and will air on Netflix Tuesday, March 7.

Also pictured inside: Amy and boyfriend Ben Hanisch arriving for a flight out of LAX airport on Monday (January 9) in Los Angeles.