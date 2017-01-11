Top Stories
Who Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite?

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

'Fifty Shades Darker' Soundtrack - Full Tracklist Revealed!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Wed, 11 January 2017 at 4:20 pm

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss & Get Very Cozy in Hot New Pics

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are sparking romance rumors with these photos of them getting hot and heavy!

The 26-year-old singer and Selena, 24, were seen cuddling, getting very cozy, and kissing while leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Tuesday (January 10) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Weeknd was last linked to Bella Hadid, and the pair split up late last year. While both The Weeknd and Selena have kept quiet on their social media about these photos, it seems clear they could be one hot new couple!
