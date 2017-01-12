Neil Patrick Harris Premieres 'Series of Unfortunate Events' in NYC!

Neil Patrick Harris attends the premiere of his new Netflix Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events on Wednesday (January 11) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actor was joined at the premiere by his co-stars – Baudelaire orphans Presley Smith, Malina Weissman, and Louis Hynes.

Other Series of Unfortunate Events cast members including Usman Ally, Matty Cardarople, Alfre Woodard, Aasif Mandvi, K Todd Freeman, Patrick Warburton also attended the premiere.

Neil was supported at the premiere by husband David Burtka and close friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Series of Unfortunate Events airs on Netflix on this Friday (January 13).

