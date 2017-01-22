Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 3:27 pm

Justin Bieber Auctions Off Blue Ferrari For Over $400K

Justin Bieber Auctions Off Blue Ferrari For Over $400K
  • Justin Bieber pops up at an Arizona auction to unload his famous blue Ferrari, which sold for over $400,000 – TMZ
  • Does Donald Trump plan on playing golf with The Queen? – Radar
  • Catch up on what’s happened on The Fosters before the show premieres – Just Jared Jr
  • Here’s all the need-to-know info about Adele‘s upcoming performance at the GrammysLainey Gossip
  • These are the hottest movies at Sundance this year that you should keep an eye on – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Barack Obama was spotted engaging in his first post-Presidential activity - TMZ
  • Watch Big Sean perform "Bounce Back," the first single off his new album, on SNL - Gossip Cop
  • Why did Louis Tomlinson and longtime girlfriend Danielle Campbell call it quits? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall Jenner wore a totally see-through top in Paris! - Radar
  • Watch Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the new trailer for Logan - Lainey Gossip
  • John Legend, Chelsea Handler, and more rallied on Main Street for the Sundance Women's March - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here