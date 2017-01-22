Sun, 22 January 2017 at 3:27 pm
Justin Bieber Auctions Off Blue Ferrari For Over $400K
- Justin Bieber pops up at an Arizona auction to unload his famous blue Ferrari, which sold for over $400,000 – TMZ
- Does Donald Trump plan on playing golf with The Queen? – Radar
- Catch up on what’s happened on The Fosters before the show premieres – Just Jared Jr
- Here’s all the need-to-know info about Adele‘s upcoming performance at the Grammys – Lainey Gossip
- These are the hottest movies at Sundance this year that you should keep an eye on – The Hollywood Reporter
