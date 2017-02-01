Katherine Schwarzenegger Comes To Father Arnold's Defense With Subtle Dig At President Trump!
Katherine Schwarzenegger is standing by her father Arnold‘s side in his ongoing feud with President Trump.
“I’m sure before the election [Trump] had a lot of friends that he’s no longer friends with, so that could easily be,” the 26-year-old best-selling author told PageSix while attending a 2017 Super Bowl promotional event to promote Febreze and Charmin’s promotion encouraging hosts to prepare their bathrooms before welcoming guests for the big game.
“It’s the fact that the president is taking the time to tweet about ratings — that’s the biggest concern,” Katharine added, referring to Donald‘s tweets about the ratings for The New Celebrity Apprentice. “So for me, and for my dad, it’s not a concern that anybody is talking about ratings.”