Fri, 03 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Paris Jackson Supports Cousin Austin Brown at His Acoustic Show (Video)

Paris Jackson Supports Cousin Austin Brown at His Acoustic Show (Video)

Paris Jackson stepped out to support her cousin Austin Brown at his concert last night!

The 18-year-old model and actress was spotted at Austin‘s, 31, acoustic show at Hotel Cafe on Thursday (February 2) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

“Good vibez ❤️ dye on ma armm fromm @jolathetrunkboi,” Paris captioned the group shot below (via Instagram), featuring herself, Austin, Evan Ross, and JustJared.com‘s Jared Eng.

Austin added on his own Instagram, “Thank you LA for coming out blessed for the sellout… Its always more mind out playing in front of friends and family but you welcomed me back with open arms. @rologajate my bro to many more always enjoy playing this cover with you. 📹 @jennamarie1116 #cheeks.”

Click inside to watch a video from the show…

A video posted by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on

Photos: AKM-GSI, JustJared.com
Posted to: Austin Brown, Paris Jackson

