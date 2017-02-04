Michael Fassbender, Orlando Bloom, & Josh Hartnett Buddy Up at Directors Guild Awards

Hollywood hunks Michael Fassbender, Orlando Bloom, and Josh Hartnett pose together inside the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday night (February 4) at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Michael and Josh were joined on the red carpet by Nate Parker and La La Land director Damien Chazelle as Orlando decided to skip the carpet.

The awards honored some of the best directors within all fields of movies, tv, and commercials from 2016.