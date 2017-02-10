'Mary Poppins Returns' Begins Production, Official Plot Revealed

Emily Blunt is set to play the world’s most beloved nanny in Mary Poppins Returns and the official synopsis for the movie has been revealed!

Production has begun on the film, co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by Rob Marshall.

Also starring in the movie, set to be released on Christmas Day 2018, are Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, and Julie Walters. The new Banks children will be played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and Joel Dawson.

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

Dick Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Firth).

New music for the movie will be written by Hairspray‘s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.