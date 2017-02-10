Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 1:18 am

'Mary Poppins Returns' Begins Production, Official Plot Revealed

'Mary Poppins Returns' Begins Production, Official Plot Revealed

Emily Blunt is set to play the world’s most beloved nanny in Mary Poppins Returns and the official synopsis for the movie has been revealed!

Production has begun on the film, co-starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, and directed by Rob Marshall.

Also starring in the movie, set to be released on Christmas Day 2018, are Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, and Julie Walters. The new Banks children will be played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, and Joel Dawson.

Click inside to read the full synopsis…

Mary Poppins Returns is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

Dick Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., the chairman of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, which is now run by William Weatherall Wilkins (Firth).

New music for the movie will be written by Hairspray‘s Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Whishaw, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke, Emily Blunt, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns, Meryl Streep, Movies, Rob Marshall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here