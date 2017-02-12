Beyonce Wins at Grammys 2017, Promotes Diversity in Acceptance Speech (Video)

Beyonce got the chance to accept an award live on stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards and she used her acceptance speech to promote diversity and get political.

The 35-year-old pregnant entertainer, who gave an incredible performance during the show, won the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade.

While explaining the inspiration for the album, Bey said, “It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror first at their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race.”

Beyonce’s Full Grammys Speech (Transcript)

Thank you so much. Hi baby. Thank you to the Grammy voters for this… Incredible honor, thank you to everyone who worked so hard to capture the profundity of deep Southern culture. I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter. My fans for bringing me so much happiness and support.

We all experience pain and loss, and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness, and our history… to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror first at their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House, and the Grammys, and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful, intelligent, and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race.

I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you again for honoring Lemonade. Have a beautiful evening, thank you for tonight. This is incredible.