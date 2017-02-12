Top Stories
Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, &amp; Video Right Here!

Grammys 2017 - All the Stars, Photos, & Video Right Here!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Grammys Seating Chart 2017: See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

BAFTAs 2017 - Complete Award Show Coverage Here!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Kylie Jenner's Hair Doesn't Look Like This Anymore!

Sun, 12 February 2017 at 8:03 pm

Lady Gaga Displays Lots of Skin at Grammys 2017, Shows Off New Back Tattoo!

Lady Gaga Displays Lots of Skin at Grammys 2017, Shows Off New Back Tattoo!

Lady Gaga is once again slaying the fashion game, this time on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys!

The 30-year-old entertainer will take the stage tonight for the live show held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. While on the carpet, Gaga showed off her new tattoo and met up with Celine Dion.

Gaga will be performing with Metallica tonight (who she posed with on the red carper), and teased what to expect on Twitter today.

“The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica,” Gaga tweeted about her huge new back tattoo. See the ink below!
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 01
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 02
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 03
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 04
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 05
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 06
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 07
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 08
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 09
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 10
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 11
lady gaga grammys 2017 red carpet look 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Grammys, Grammys, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • George Clooney steps out after news of Amal's pregnancy was announced - TMZ
  • Big Sean thanks Kanye West for all his support - Gossip Cop
  • Cole Sprouse is opening up about his past Disney days - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears steps out with her daughter Maddie after being released from the hospital - Radar
  • John Legend will be performing at the upcoming Oscars - Lainey Gossip
  • Michelle Williams reveals who's she's bringing to the Oscars as her date - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here