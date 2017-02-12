Lady Gaga Displays Lots of Skin at Grammys 2017, Shows Off New Back Tattoo!

Lady Gaga is once again slaying the fashion game, this time on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys!

The 30-year-old entertainer will take the stage tonight for the live show held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles. While on the carpet, Gaga showed off her new tattoo and met up with Celine Dion.

Gaga will be performing with Metallica tonight (who she posed with on the red carper), and teased what to expect on Twitter today.

“The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa #metal #grammys @metallica,” Gaga tweeted about her huge new back tattoo. See the ink below!