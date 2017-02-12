Top Stories
Sun, 12 February 2017 at 9:46 pm

Taraji P. Henson & Katharine McPhee Show Some Skin at Grammys 2017

Taraji P. Henson & Katharine McPhee Show Some Skin at Grammys 2017

Taraji P. Henson showed off her legs at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

The 46-year-old Empire actress rocked a short purple dress for the big event held at the Staples Center on Sunday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

She was joined by Katharine McPhee, also flaunting some skin in a thigh-high slit skirt.

Katharine and The Chainsmokers presented the award for Best Rock Song to David Bowie for “Blackstar,” and they accepted on his behalf. David also won for Best Rock Performance, Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, and Best Alternative Album for Blackstar, marking his first-ever Grammy wins.

FYI: Katharine is wearing a Thai Nguyen Atelier dress, Aldo shoes, and Sarah Weinstock and Effy jewelry. Taraji is wearing a Marc Jacobs dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.
Photos: Getty
