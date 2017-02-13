Top Stories
Mon, 13 February 2017 at 10:27 pm

Disney's Maker Studios Cuts Ties With PewDiePie Following Anti-Semitic Videos

Disney's Maker Studios Cuts Ties With PewDiePie Following Anti-Semitic Videos

Disney’s Maker Studios has dropped YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, AKA PewDiePie, after he shared videos making anti-Semitic remarks.

The 27-year-old content creator, who has been listed as the highest paid YouTuber in the world, shared two videos that included offensive remarks.

“Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate. Maker Studios has made the decision to end our affiliation with him going forward,” the company said in a statement to Variety.

In one of the videos, Felix hired two people in India through a crowd-sourcing platform to hold up a sign that read “death to all Jews.”

Prior to Disney’s announcement, Felix took to his blog to clarify his intentions.

“I was trying to show how crazy the modern world is, specifically some of the services available online. I picked something that seemed absurd to me—That people on (the crowd-sourcing platform) Fiverr would say anything for 5 dollars…Though this was not my intention, I understand that these jokes were ultimately offensive,” he wrote.

