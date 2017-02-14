Top Stories
'Hot Mugshot Guy' Jeremy Meeks Makes NYFW Debut!

Top Four 'Bachelor' Contestants Revealed!

Ryan Murphy Comments on Lea Michele & Naya Rivera's Feud

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Tue, 14 February 2017 at 2:03 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Wants Women To Support & Hold Each Other Up!

Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ new series Feud may revolve around the infamous rivalry between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, but she certainty doesn’t posses the same perspective as the legendary Oscar winners.

“I think their feud was out of fear and fear of losing what they had,” the 47-year-old actress expressed while attending the Feud: Tastemaker Dinner held at The Monkey Bar on Monday (February 13) in New York City (via Vogue).

“Today I feel like women should really hold onto one another and hold each other up, not push each other down. I’m a big fan of ‘there’s room for everybody’,” Catherine added. “There’s room and time and space and moments in life of ups and downs, but sometimes your moment is going to be much higher than mine. As women, I think we have to applaud it and support it and hold each other up.”

Also in attendance at the special dinner was Catherine‘s co-stars Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange, Alison Wright, Kiernan Shipka, show creator Ryan Murphy, Martha Stewart, and directors Paul Feig and Damien Chazelle, who came out to show their support.

FYI: Catherine is wearing a Pamella Roland cocktail dress.
Credit: Rabbani and Solimene Photography; Photos: Getty
