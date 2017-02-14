Kim Kardashian Stole Kylie Lip Kits & Gave Them to Fans!
Kim Kardashian wears a striped dress while stepping out during fashion week on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.
The 36-year-old reality star visited her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s pop-up shop that day and stole some lip kits to give out to fans as a Valentine’s Day surprise!
“So I went to Kylie‘s pop up shop today, stole lip kits & gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine’s! She hasn’t mentioned it yet 😂,” Kim wrote on Twitter.
Kim was joined by her friend Simon Huck for the outing.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017