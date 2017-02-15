Adam Lambert & Paris Hilton Attend The Blonds Fashion Show

Adam Lambert poses for pictures as he arrives at The Blonds Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night (February 14) at Gallery 1 in New York City.

The 35-year-old entertainer was joined at the front row for the show by Paris Hilton, Randy Jackson, Amanda Steele, and Bebe Rexha.

During the show, Adam took to Instagram to share a picture of a model rocking a jumpsuit on the runway.

@theblondsny @phillipeblond LIVING A post shared by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

