Kate Upton Covers 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' - See All 3 Covers!

Bradley Cooper & Pregnant Irina Shayk Spend a Romantic Day at the Beach!

Ricki Lake Mourns the Death of Ex-Husband Christian Evans

Justin Bieber Gives Back to Police Officers

Wed, 15 February 2017 at 12:31 am

Adam Lambert & Paris Hilton Attend The Blonds Fashion Show

Adam Lambert & Paris Hilton Attend The Blonds Fashion Show

Adam Lambert poses for pictures as he arrives at The Blonds Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night (February 14) at Gallery 1 in New York City.

The 35-year-old entertainer was joined at the front row for the show by Paris Hilton, Randy Jackson, Amanda Steele, and Bebe Rexha.

During the show, Adam took to Instagram to share a picture of a model rocking a jumpsuit on the runway.

@theblondsny @phillipeblond LIVING

A post shared by ADAMLAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

