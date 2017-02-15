Lily-Rose Depp Sends Love to Her 'Chanel' Family

Lily-Rose Depp spent her Valentine’s Day in the Big Apple!

The 17-year-old model and actress was spotted heading out of an office building with her security guard on Tuesday (February 14) in New York City.

Later in the day, Lily-Rose decided to send out some Valentine’s Day love – to her Chanel family!

She took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo from one of her recent campaigns and penned a sweet note.

“#bts of my Rouge Coco Gloss campaign shoot with @mariotestino ! Love you and my Chanel family❤ #ilovecoco @chanelofficial,” she captioned the image.