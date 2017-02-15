Nev Schulman Bares It All For PETA2 Campaign

Catfish star Nev Schulman is urging his fans not to wear animal fur in a new ad for PETA2!

In the ad, the 32-year-old television personality goes shirtless to show off his own “fur” while standing beside some furry creatures.

“Whether you’re a furry fox or a hairy guy like me, we all look best in the fur that we’re born with,” Nev said in a statement about the campaign.

He added, “peta2 and I encourage everyone to keep cruelty out of their wardrobe and let animals live in peace.”

Check out the ad below…