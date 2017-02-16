James Franco, Ashley Greene & Austin Stowell Bring 'In Dubious Battle' To Hollywood!

Top Stories
Thu, 16 February 2017 at 9:18 am

James Franco is dapper in a suit as he hits the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film In Dubious Battle held at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday (February 15) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor-director was joined at the event by the stars of the film Austin Stowell, Ashley Greene, Ahna O’Reilly and Nat Wolff.

The movie, directed by James, is based on the first major work of Pulitzer Prize-winner author John Steinbeck, about 900 migratory workers who are organized to rise up against landowners after getting their wages shorted.

In Dubious Battle also stars Selena Gomez, Bryan Cranston, Ed Harris, Zach Braff, Robert Duval, and Josh Hutcherson – Watch an exclusive clip here!

FYI: Ashley is wearing an Akris dress.

