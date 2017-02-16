Judd Apatow Brings Daugther Iris To Premiere Of His New HBO Series 'Crashing' - Watch Trailer Here!

Judd Apatow is all smiles as he poses alongside his youngest daughter Iris Apatow at the premiere of his new series Crashing held at Avalon on Wednesday (February 15) in Hollywood, Calif.

The 49-year-old producer-writer-director was joined at the event by the stars of the show Pete Holmes, T.J. Miller, Artie Lange, George Basil, as well as Kristen Schaal, Frankie Alvarez, Natalie Morales, Gina Gershon, T.J.‘s fiance Kate Gorney and Pete‘s fiance Valerie Chaney, who all came out to show their support.

Crashing follows the story of a New York comic (Holmes) who is forced to make a new start for himself after his wife leaves him – Watch the official trailer below!

Crashing premieres this Sunday (February 19) on HBO at 10:30 ET.



‘Crashing’ Official Trailer