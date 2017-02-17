Top Stories
Fri, 17 February 2017 at 2:07 pm

Hugh Jackman's 'Logan' Director Explains Why It's Not for Kids

Hugh Jackman's 'Logan' Director Explains Why It's Not for Kids

Hugh Jackman‘s new Wolverine movie Logan is coming out soon, but it’s important for parents to know that this is not a film for kids.

The 48-year-old actor was joined by co-stars Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen, as well as director James Mangold, at a photo call for the movie on Friday (February 17) in Berlin, Germany.

“It’s important that movies that reference pop culture and are franchises and have large national audiences do something more than sell Happy Meals or t-shirts but make audiences ask questions,” James said about the movie’s R rating (via Deadline). “This is not a movie for kids. The ratings exist for a reason and this is not a movie made for children. We cannot explore the questions of violence if we can’t make movies [for adults].”
