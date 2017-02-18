Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey has surprised fans with the release of her new single “Love” and you can hear it now!

News of the single spread after posters were hung around Los Angeles and the song was released soon after.

It’s not yet known if “Love” will be featured on an upcoming album or if it’s a standalone single, but we love it regardless!

