Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey Surprise Releases New Song 'Love' - LISTEN NOW!

Aaron Carter Allegedly Attacked By His Opening Act (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sat, 18 February 2017 at 5:04 pm

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey has surprised fans with the release of her new single “Love” and you can hear it now!

News of the single spread after posters were hung around Los Angeles and the song was released soon after.

It’s not yet known if “Love” will be featured on an upcoming album or if it’s a standalone single, but we love it regardless!

Hear the song below via Spotify and download the full song on iTunes.

