Tue, 21 February 2017 at 3:44 pm
Malia Obama's Aspen Vacation Will Make You Very Jealous
- Malia Obama is on vacation with some offspring of some very famous faces – TMZ
- Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner back on? – Wetpaint
- Did you know Austin Mahone is a big fan of this old school series? – Just Jared Jr
- Hoda Kotb is a mom! – DListed
- Hailey Clauson does a very racy photo shoot – Hollywood Tuna
- Donald Trump has plans for mass deportation – Towleroad
- Does Sam Smith have a new boyfriend? – J-14
- Hacksaw Ridge, starring Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington, follows WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa and refuses to kill people. He becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.
- Manchester By the Sea, starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, follows a man with a very troubled past, who becomes the care-taker for his nephew when his dad dies.
DVD & Blu-ray Releases This Week
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Malia Obama, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet