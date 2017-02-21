Top Stories
Katy Perry Journeys To Oblivia In 'Chained To The Rhythm' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jeopardy's Alex Trebek Raps Drake &amp; Kanye West Lyrics - Watch Now!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty &amp; The Beast' First Look Clip!

Get the Latest on Shia LaBeouf's New 'He Will Not Divide Us' Location

Tue, 21 February 2017 at 3:44 pm

Malia Obama's Aspen Vacation Will Make You Very Jealous

  • Malia Obama is on vacation with some offspring of some very famous faces – TMZ
  • Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner back on? – Wetpaint
  • Did you know Austin Mahone is a big fan of this old school series? – Just Jared Jr
  • Hoda Kotb is a mom! – DListed
  • Hailey Clauson does a very racy photo shoot – Hollywood Tuna
  • Donald Trump has plans for mass deportation – Towleroad
  • Does Sam Smith have a new boyfriend? – J-14

    • DVD & Blu-ray Releases This Week

  • Hacksaw Ridge, starring Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington, follows WWII American Army Medic Desmond T. Doss, who served during the Battle of Okinawa and refuses to kill people. He becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.
  • Manchester By the Sea, starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams, follows a man with a very troubled past, who becomes the care-taker for his nephew when his dad dies.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Malia Obama, Newsies

