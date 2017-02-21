Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart News

Controversial journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from Breitbart News.

“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never have heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there,” Milo said in statement, acquired by the New York Times.

The resignation comes on the heels of some very controversial comments her reportedly made, reportedly condoning pedophilia.

The fall out from these comments has been extensive, and he recently lost a book deal and had numerous appearances cancelled on him. Milo was also behind the racist attacks against comedian Leslie Jones earlier in the summer. He was since banned from Twitter.