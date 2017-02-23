Betty Who Debuts 'Some Kinda Wonderful' Music Video - Watch Here!

Betty Who shows off her fierce dance moves in the just released music video for her latest single called “Some Kinda Wonderful“!

In the clip, the 25-year-old Australian singer fantasizes about being with her man crush at a laundromat disco party.

The track is off Betty‘s upcoming sophomore album The Valley, which is due out on March 24 and is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

“You guys all make my heart explode I love y’all so much,” Betty tweeted. “Thank you for being so kind all the time, I love what I do and it’s all for you 💖”



Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful (Music Video)