Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:42 pm

Betty Who Debuts 'Some Kinda Wonderful' Music Video - Watch Here!

Betty Who Debuts 'Some Kinda Wonderful' Music Video - Watch Here!

Betty Who shows off her fierce dance moves in the just released music video for her latest single called “Some Kinda Wonderful“!

In the clip, the 25-year-old Australian singer fantasizes about being with her man crush at a laundromat disco party.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Betty Who

The track is off Betty‘s upcoming sophomore album The Valley, which is due out on March 24 and is available for pre-order on iTunes now.

“You guys all make my heart explode I love y’all so much,” Betty tweeted. “Thank you for being so kind all the time, I love what I do and it’s all for you 💖”


Betty Who – Some Kinda Wonderful (Music Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Betty Who, Music, Music Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here