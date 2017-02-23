Zedd & Alessia Cara's 'Stay' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Zedd and Alessia Cara‘s new song “Stay” is officially here!

“I’d loved her songs before but realized that she’s an unbelievable talent when we started rehearsing together.” Zedd said about first meeting Alessia back in 2016. Alessia added, “Zedd was really hands on and made sure I was involved in every part of the process.”

“I think this song is right in the middle between where Alessia is musically and where I am and that’s what’s so exciting about it,” Zedd continued. “I’ve been trying to knock down barriers around music genres and this is another step for me to walk towards a musical future where I can create any genre I want without people putting me in a box.”

Alessia said, “It still feels like me, just an elevated pop sound. I don’t know that I would be in this bold on my own stuff so it’s cool to try these things with collaborators.”

Check out the song on iTunes right here!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Stay”….