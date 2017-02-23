Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:34 am

Zedd & Alessia Cara's 'Stay' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Zedd & Alessia Cara's 'Stay' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics!

Zedd and Alessia Cara‘s new song “Stay” is officially here!

“I’d loved her songs before but realized that she’s an unbelievable talent when we started rehearsing together.” Zedd said about first meeting Alessia back in 2016. Alessia added, “Zedd was really hands on and made sure I was involved in every part of the process.”

“I think this song is right in the middle between where Alessia is musically and where I am and that’s what’s so exciting about it,” Zedd continued. “I’ve been trying to knock down barriers around music genres and this is another step for me to walk towards a musical future where I can create any genre I want without people putting me in a box.”

Alessia said, “It still feels like me, just an elevated pop sound. I don’t know that I would be in this bold on my own stuff so it’s cool to try these things with collaborators.”

Check out the song on iTunes right here!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Stay”….
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alessia Cara, First Listen, Music, Zedd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Effy

    Good song, I love Alessia’s voice.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here