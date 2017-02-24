Top Stories
Fri, 24 February 2017 at 9:47 am

David Cassidy & Daughter Katie Do Not Have a Relationship

David Cassidy revealed this week that he is battling dementia and now he’s opening up about how he’s never had a relationship with his daughter, Arrow actress Katie Cassidy.

The 66-year-old former Partridge Family singer says he is no longer in contact with Katie, whose mom is former model Sherry Williams.

“I’ve never had a relationship with her,” David told People. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

“I’m proud of her,” he added. “She’s very talented. It’s hard for me to even accept how old she is now, like 30.”
