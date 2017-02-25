Harrison Ford Spotted Landing in Los Angeles After Airport Incident

Harrison Ford is back in the air after a scary incident at a Southern California airport.

The 74-year-old actor was spotted landing his plane at Santa Monica Airport on Friday afternoon (February 24) in Santa Monica, Calif.

Earlier in the week, Harrison was seen before his plane departed from the same airport.

Just two weeks before, Harrison was involved in a close call at John Wayne Airport where he mistakenly landed as an American Airlines plane was taxing on the runway.

A video later surfaced of the landing but the incident is still under investigation.