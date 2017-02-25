Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Public Debut at Oscars Party!

Sam Heughan and his new girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy pose for photos at The Weinstein Company and Piaget’s Oscar Weekend Kick-Off Party on Friday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

This is the first time that the hot new couple has stepped out for a public event together!

Sam is the star of the Starz series Outlander and he won the People’s Choice Award last month for his work on the show.

MacKenzie starred in the movie musical Into the Woods as Rapunzel and she also starred on the ABC crime drama Forever.

FYI: Sam is wearing Armani. MacKenzie is wearing a Genny suit and a DVF clutch.

