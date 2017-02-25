Top Stories
Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

Natalie Portman Will Not Attend Oscars 2017 Due to Pregnancy

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

2017 Oscars Weekend - Full Coverage of All the Parties!

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

Demi Lovato Is Excited to Find Out She is '1% African'

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

See the Incredible Gifts that Garth Brooks Gave His 5 Millionth Concertgoer!

Sat, 25 February 2017 at 8:24 pm

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Public Debut at Oscars Party!

Sam Heughan & Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Make Public Debut at Oscars Party!

Sam Heughan and his new girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy pose for photos at The Weinstein Company and Piaget’s Oscar Weekend Kick-Off Party on Friday night (February 24) in Los Angeles.

This is the first time that the hot new couple has stepped out for a public event together!

Sam is the star of the Starz series Outlander and he won the People’s Choice Award last month for his work on the show.

MacKenzie starred in the movie musical Into the Woods as Rapunzel and she also starred on the ABC crime drama Forever.

FYI: Sam is wearing Armani. MacKenzie is wearing a Genny suit and a DVF clutch.

10+ pictures inside of Sam Heughan making his public debut with girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy
Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 01
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 02
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 03
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 04
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 05
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 06
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 07
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 08
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 09
sam heughan girlfriend mackenzie mauzy public debut 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Oscars Week, MacKenzie Mauzy, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce may have cancelled her Coachella performance, but ticket prices are still rising - TMZ
  • Amber Rose is being sued by a strip club - Gossip Cop
  • Louis Tomlinson talks One Direction reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Get the deets on The Bachelor fantasy suite dates - Wetpaint
  • George and Amal Clooney made their first appearance since announcing their pregnancy - Lainey Gossip
  • Connie Britton is opening up about her decision to leave Nashville - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here