Josh Hartnett & Girlfriend Tamsin Egerton Are Expecting Second Child!

Tamsin Egerton is pregnant and expecting her second child with beau Josh Hartnett!

“This is not feeding the baby nourishment,” Tamsin, 28, told People about eating treats at the Vanity Fair party on Sunday (February 27) after the 2017 Oscars in Beverly Hills, where she debuted her baby bump.

The couple began dating back in 2012. Her and Josh, 38, have a daughter, who they welcomed in late 2015.

Josh has a few upcoming movies set to come out this year including The Long Home, The Ottoman Lieutenant and Oh Lucy!.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!