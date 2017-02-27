Top Stories
Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

Oscars 2017 - Full Award Coverage Right Here!

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture After Oscars Mess-Up, Wrong Winner Announced (Video)

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Oscars After Parties 2017 - Full Coverage!

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Emma Stone Wins Best Actress at Oscars 2017 - Watch Her Speech! (Video)

Mon, 27 February 2017 at 6:15 pm

Josh Hartnett & Girlfriend Tamsin Egerton Are Expecting Second Child!

Josh Hartnett & Girlfriend Tamsin Egerton Are Expecting Second Child!

Tamsin Egerton is pregnant and expecting her second child with beau Josh Hartnett!

“This is not feeding the baby nourishment,” Tamsin, 28, told People about eating treats at the Vanity Fair party on Sunday (February 27) after the 2017 Oscars in Beverly Hills, where she debuted her baby bump.

The couple began dating back in 2012. Her and Josh, 38, have a daughter, who they welcomed in late 2015.

Josh has a few upcoming movies set to come out this year including The Long Home, The Ottoman Lieutenant and Oh Lucy!.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!
Just Jared on Facebook
josh hartnett tamsin egerton pregnant 01
josh hartnett tamsin egerton pregnant 02
josh hartnett tamsin egerton pregnant 03
josh hartnett tamsin egerton pregnant 04
josh hartnett tamsin egerton pregnant 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Josh Hartnett, Pregnant, Pregnant Celebrities, Tamsin Egerton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lea Michele shows off her super sexy beach body - TMZ
  • A major Dancing with the Stars pro isn't returning for season 24 - Gossip Cop
  • Dove Cameron celebrates her Galore cover with some of her closest friends - Just Jared Jr
  • George W. Bush's daughter is set to headline a Planned Parenthood charity event - Wetpaint
  • Are Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus dating? - Lainey Gossip
  • Katherine Heigl's CBS drama Doubt has been cancelled - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here