Oval Office Designer Weighs In on Kellyanne Conway's Couch Photo

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Split, Taking a 'Loving' Break

Celebs Were Baffled By Non-Stop Standing Ovations at Trump's Joint Address - Read Tweets!

Lady Gaga to Replace Beyonce as Coachella 2017 Headliner!

Wed, 01 March 2017 at 8:30 am

'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Cast Revealed - Meet the Contestants!

The Dancing with the Stars cast was just revealed on Good Morning America – and it looks like it’s going to be a great season!

Season 24 features actors, athletes, entertainers, reality stars, and more. They’re all planning to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. In addition to the celebrities, the pro dancer pairings were also revealed.

During the big announcement, it was teased that more contestants would be revealed soon!

The new season will premiere live on Monday (March 20) on ABC and Just Jared will be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

Click through the slideshow below to find out the celebrities who are competing on DWTS this season….
