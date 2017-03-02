Thu, 02 March 2017 at 5:57 pm
Gerard Butler Starts Filming 'Den of Thieves' in Atlanta!
Gerard Butler flashes a smile while working on a scene for his upcoming movie Den of Thieves on Thursday (March 2) in Atlanta, Ga.
It looks like the 47-year-old actor filmed a scene that involved a possible murder. A body was seen on the ground and yellow crime tape surrounded the area.
Gerard was seen relaxing on vacation a couple weeks ago in Cancun and he was spotted with several tattoos on his body. It’s possible that they are all temporary tats for this role!
