Gerard Butler Starts Filming 'Den of Thieves' in Atlanta!

Gerard Butler flashes a smile while working on a scene for his upcoming movie Den of Thieves on Thursday (March 2) in Atlanta, Ga.

It looks like the 47-year-old actor filmed a scene that involved a possible murder. A body was seen on the ground and yellow crime tape surrounded the area.

Gerard was seen relaxing on vacation a couple weeks ago in Cancun and he was spotted with several tattoos on his body. It’s possible that they are all temporary tats for this role!