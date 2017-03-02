Top Stories
Katy Perry Breaks Silence on Split from Orlando Bloom

The Bachelor's Raven Gates' Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back at Her Claims of Never Having an Orgasm

Is There a 'Logan' End-Credits Scene?

Is Oprah Winfrey Going to Run For President?

Thu, 02 March 2017 at 5:57 pm

Gerard Butler Starts Filming 'Den of Thieves' in Atlanta!

Gerard Butler Starts Filming 'Den of Thieves' in Atlanta!

Gerard Butler flashes a smile while working on a scene for his upcoming movie Den of Thieves on Thursday (March 2) in Atlanta, Ga.

It looks like the 47-year-old actor filmed a scene that involved a possible murder. A body was seen on the ground and yellow crime tape surrounded the area.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gerard Butler

Gerard was seen relaxing on vacation a couple weeks ago in Cancun and he was spotted with several tattoos on his body. It’s possible that they are all temporary tats for this role!
Credit: Christopher Oquendo; Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Gerard Butler

