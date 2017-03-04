Emily Blunt Begins Filming 'Mary Poppins Returns' in London - See the Set Pics!

Mary Poppins Returns has officially started filming!

Just one day after the first official photo of Emily Blunt dressed as Disney’s favorite nanny, the 34-year-old actress was spotted on set of the upcoming film on Saturday (March 4) in London, England.



Emily was in costume as she and the Banks children filmed outside of the Bank of England.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane (Emily Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Julie Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Meryl Streep).

We still have a long time to wait until the movie is released as it doesn’t hit theaters until December 25, 2018!