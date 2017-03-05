Top Stories
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Kate McKinnon Mocks Kellyanne Conway's Couch Pic on 'SNL' - Watch!

It's Official! Adele Confirms She Married Simon Konecki

Who Will Replace Nick Cannon on 'America's Got Talent'?

Sun, 05 March 2017 at 11:22 pm

'Gilmore Girls' Revival Could Be Getting More New Episodes on Netflix!

'Gilmore Girls' Revival Could Be Getting More New Episodes on Netflix!

The Gilmore Girls Netflix revival may be getting more new episodes!

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said they are in “very preliminary” talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino to create more new episodes after the revival from November ended in a major cliffhanger.

“We hope [there are more installments]. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped,” Ted said (via THR), adding “the worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.”

DO YOU WANT more episodes of the Gilmore Girls revival!?
