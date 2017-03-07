Top Stories
Tue, 07 March 2017 at 3:59 pm

Here's How the 'Beauty & The Beast' Movie Sends a Nod to Broadway Version

There are only a matter of days until the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast hits theaters and we have details on how the new movie sends a nod to the Broadway version of the musical.

There are several new songs that were written for the 2017 version of the film, but none of the original songs written for the Broadway show were used in the new movie.

One of the most memorable moments of the stage version is the song “A Change in Me,” which was added to the Broadway show four years after it opened to give Toni Braxton a special moment when she joined the cast. The song stayed in the show for the next nine years until it closed in 2007.

“A Change in Me” is a song that Belle sang after The Beast let her leave the castle and she reunited with her father Maurice. She opened up to him about how she changed as a person while living at the castle and developing feelings for The Beast.

Click inside for details on how there is a nod to the song in the new movie…

A new song that was written for the movie by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice is “How Does a Moment Last Forever (Montmartre).” Belle sings the song while in the castle and after she realizes she is growing fond of The Beast.

In the lyrics for the song, Belle says that there has been “a change in me” and any super-fan of the Broadway show is definitely going to have chills at that moment!!!

Watch a clip of “A Change in Me” being sung by an actress in a touring production of Beauty and the Beast right here.
