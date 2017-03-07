Top Stories
How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 11:11 pm

Kristen Stewart Shaves Her Head, Bleaches Hair Blonde!

Kristen Stewart just debuted a completely different look – she shaved her head and bleached her hair blonde!

The 26-year-old actress unveiled her new look at the premiere of her new movie Personal Shopper on Tuesday (March 7) at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles. She was joined on the carpet by director Olivier Assayas.

Kristen‘s new hairdo is reportedly for her role in the upcoming movie Underwater. The film “focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake,” according to Variety.

The movie is being described as an underwater version of Armageddon and Kristen will be joined in the movie by T.J. Miller and Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick. Production starts this month in New Orleans.

Kristen‘s new look happened just that day as she was doing press with her old haircut in the afternoon.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Kristen Stewart’s new look?
Photos: Getty, startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Kristen Stewart

