Kristen Stewart Shaves Her Head, Bleaches Hair Blonde!

Kristen Stewart just debuted a completely different look – she shaved her head and bleached her hair blonde!

The 26-year-old actress unveiled her new look at the premiere of her new movie Personal Shopper on Tuesday (March 7) at the Carondelet House in Los Angeles. She was joined on the carpet by director Olivier Assayas.

Kristen‘s new hairdo is reportedly for her role in the upcoming movie Underwater. The film “focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake,” according to Variety.

The movie is being described as an underwater version of Armageddon and Kristen will be joined in the movie by T.J. Miller and Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick. Production starts this month in New Orleans.

Kristen‘s new look happened just that day as she was doing press with her old haircut in the afternoon.

