Top Stories
Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Robert Pattinson Relationship: 'The Public Was The Enemy'

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Look So Hot in These Beach Photos!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Tue, 07 March 2017 at 9:20 pm

Rupert Grint Plays Along When People Think He's Ed Sheeran!

Rupert Grint Plays Along When People Think He's Ed Sheeran!

Rupert Grint gets recognized pretty often, but not as himself!

While on The Late Late Show, the 28-year-old actor explained that half of the time, people think he’s Ed Sheeran!

“It’s kinda 50/50 now. It’s like if someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me,” he said.

Since it happens so frequently, Rupert sometimes just plays along, even when another celebrity thinks he’s Ed!

Rupert added, “Singer Leo Sayer came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed. And I just played along!”

Besides the duo looking alike, Rupert also starred in Ed‘s “Lego House” music video, so that could have something to do with it!

Hear all that Rupert had to say in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Rupert Grint

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here