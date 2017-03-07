Rupert Grint Plays Along When People Think He's Ed Sheeran!

Rupert Grint gets recognized pretty often, but not as himself!

While on The Late Late Show, the 28-year-old actor explained that half of the time, people think he’s Ed Sheeran!

“It’s kinda 50/50 now. It’s like if someone stops me, it could go either way. I could be Ed or I could be me,” he said.

Since it happens so frequently, Rupert sometimes just plays along, even when another celebrity thinks he’s Ed!

Rupert added, “Singer Leo Sayer came up to me and said he loved my music, of course thinking I was Ed. And I just played along!”

Besides the duo looking alike, Rupert also starred in Ed‘s “Lego House” music video, so that could have something to do with it!

Hear all that Rupert had to say in the video below…