Halsey Announces New Album 'hopeless fountain kingdom'

Halsey has announced the title and release month of her upcoming album!

The 22-year-old singer will drop hopeless fountain kingdom, which is stylized with all lower-case letters, in June. She also released a topless press photo to promote the new music.

This will be Halsey‘s second album following Badlands, which she released back in August 2015. The album has sold nearly half a million copies in traditional album sales and has earned 1.14 million equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Billboard.

Halsey had the biggest hit of her career this past year with the song “Closer,” a collaboration with The Chainsmokers.